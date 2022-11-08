Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$764.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

