SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

