Sonder (SOND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.20 per share for the quarter. Sonder has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 121.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.40 million. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SOND opened at 2.20 on Tuesday. Sonder has a one year low of 0.90 and a one year high of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.94 and its 200-day moving average is 1.95.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

In related news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.