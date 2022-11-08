Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SON traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,066. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.