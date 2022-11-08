Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.69. 11,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Source Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14. The firm has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.