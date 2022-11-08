SouthState Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SouthState to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

