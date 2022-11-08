S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $386.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $356.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $319.25 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day moving average of $343.15.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

