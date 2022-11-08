SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.87

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 217.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

