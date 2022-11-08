SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.