Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after buying an additional 842,449 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

