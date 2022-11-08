Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.375-6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 2,254,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,228 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

