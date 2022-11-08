Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.38 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

