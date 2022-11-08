Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. 6,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,076. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

