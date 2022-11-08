Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

NYSE BA traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. The stock had a trading volume of 263,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

