Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 153,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.