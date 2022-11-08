State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 8,700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

SPG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

