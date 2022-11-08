State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

