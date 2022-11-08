Steem Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.50 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,387.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000479 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00310824 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022393 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00117087 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00739464 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00560519 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00223689 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
