Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 1,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Sterling Check Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

