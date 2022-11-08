StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

