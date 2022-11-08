StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
