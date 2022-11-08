StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.60.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

