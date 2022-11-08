StockNews.com Downgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

ASH stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 1,092,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ashland by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

