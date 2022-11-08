StockNews.com Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CNXN opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

