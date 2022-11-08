Storj Achieves Market Cap of $151.94 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $151.94 million and $56.03 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.
Storj Profile
Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.
