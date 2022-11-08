Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Louis Maroun bought 2,222 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

