Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.23.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.72 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$35.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

