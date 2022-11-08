Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
