Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.