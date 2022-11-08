Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 195 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 195 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 180.13.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 15.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 13.98.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

