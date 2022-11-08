Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.73 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $120.73 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000347 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
