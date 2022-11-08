Syscoin Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $87.44 million and $4.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,150.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00557694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00227451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,114,045 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

