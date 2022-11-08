T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,672. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,546 shares of company stock worth $18,483,572 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

