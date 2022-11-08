Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,562 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Tapestry worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $4,038,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 58.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 51.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 818,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.8 %

TPR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 83,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

