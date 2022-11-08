Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

