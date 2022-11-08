Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Plans GBX 1.69 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 85.70 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £531.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

