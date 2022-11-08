Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.