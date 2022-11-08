TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s previous close.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,225. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

