TD Securities Lowers Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$54.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

