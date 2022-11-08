TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 291,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

