TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 291,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.