TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

