Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Teekay Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:TK opened at $4.48 on Friday. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $455.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.