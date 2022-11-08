Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:TK opened at $4.48 on Friday. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $455.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teekay by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

