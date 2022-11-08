Tellor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.85 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $13.23 or 0.00071969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00561318 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.88 or 0.29248843 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000337 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
