Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $206.59 million and approximately $323,058.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,022,612 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

