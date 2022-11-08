Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $209.00 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $209.00 million and approximately $326,499.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,022,948 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

