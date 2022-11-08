Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 1,624,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.