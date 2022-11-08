Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 552,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

