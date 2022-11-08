Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Kieran Hegarty Sells 20,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

