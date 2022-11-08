Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130,044 shares of company stock worth $448,118 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

