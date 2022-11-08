Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $2,012,797,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. 128,269,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,394,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $604.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.