Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,511 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 240,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

